The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 11 suspects and recovered three rifles in different parts of the state within the last two weeks.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, the new Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, said the feat was achieved from January 27, when he assumed office, to date.

Aliyu said the command also recovered 76 live ammunition of 7.62mm diameter bullets, three live cartridges, four vehicles, two tricycles and two motorcycles.

He said: “Other items recovered included 10 wraps of weeds, suspected to be cannabis sativa, five mobile phones, one machete, one bayonet knife and one criminal mask.”

The police boss listed armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, car snatching, rape, cultism as some of the offences of the suspects.

Aliyu said: “The frantic efforts we are making, in synergy with relevant security stakeholders and support from the state government to rid the state of acts of crime and criminality, is yielding positive results.

“I assure you that we are not going to rest on our oars to flush out criminal elements in the state.”

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support to the police and other security agencies.

He said: “There is no doubt that his high sense of security consciousness, friendliness and love for peace have contributed immensely to the successes we have recorded.

“I also wish to thank everyone, especially the peace-loving citizens, the Neighbourhood Watch Group, organizations and police operatives involved in the operations, for making these breakthroughs possible.”

The police chief called on the residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to partner and support the police and other security agencies.

Aliyu said: “We will continue to collaborate with other sister security agencies and stakeholders in combating crime and criminality and ensuring public security and safety in the state.

“I urge you all not to hesitate to report suspected criminals and their activities in their neighbourhood to the nearest police station.”