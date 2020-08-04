The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested 10 suspects in July for various criminal offences within the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdurrahman, said the offences included conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and cultism.

Abdurrahman said the items recovered from the suspects included six arms, 15 ammunition of 5.56mm caliber, 36 live cartridges and 12 expended cartridges.

Other items recovered were a television set, one mobile phone, one cutlass and other miscellaneous items.

The commissioner said the arrests and recovery were made possible by intelligence and robust collaboration with other security agencies, and local security outfits like the Neighbourhood Watch Group of the state.

“We also have to thank our partners, stakeholders and the general public as well as the dedication and diligence of the officers and men of the command,” he said.

The Commissioner said two suspects were arrested at Ugbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area on July 26 and Onueke Izza South Local Government on July 30 through a combined operation.

Abdurrahman said: “Their arrest is sequel to intelligence gathered that the duo and other members now at large, allegedly attacked and killed one Onyebuchi Aninwagu, the Chief Security Officer of Amodu-Awkunanaw Community on July 19.

“They were also alleged to have on July 21 at about 6am attacked police officers attached to Ozalla Division of the Command and carted away two assault rifles, after killing one of the police officer, ASP Ominiyi Chukwu, while the other, Inspector Princewill Ebiriem, sustained severe degrees of bullet wounds.

“The deadly gang was further alleged to have attacked one Alhaji Ibrahim Yaro at Isiaji Road in Nkanu West LGA, shot him on the leg and made away with his unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.”

Abdurrahman said on July 26 at Premier Layout, Enugu through a combined effort of police operatives and Neighbourhood Watch Group, two armed robbers, who forcefully took possession of valuables of residents on gun point, were arrested.

He said the command also arrested two suspects on July 17 and recovered some home items, phones, wristwatch and a belt belonging to residents of Independence Layout, Enugu.

“This group specialises in using cutlass and other dangerous instrument to rob,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said investigation was ongoing on the nefarious activities of the various suspects as well as manhunt for their other members that were presently at large.

“The command will not leave any stone unturned until these criminals are apprehended and given appropriate punishment for their actions so far,” he said.