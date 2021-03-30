The Osun State Police Command says it has arrested 10 suspected cultists in a hotel in Ikire.

In a statement by its Spokesperson Yemisi Opalola, the police said the arrest was made on Monday after officers received a tipoff from the public.

Opalola said: “Upon receiving a tipoff from the public that some suspected cult members are planning to carry out their nefarious activities around Ikire axis.

“Police operatives promptly moved in and arrested 10 suspected members of cult groups in a hotel.

“In view of this, the command enjoined the public as partner in community policing efforts to provide us with adequate and useful information at any time when such unlawful gathering/activities is sighted before the criminals carry out their evil activities.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to monitor their children to be law-abiding and not allow their wards to be lured into any act that could truncate their future.”

Similarly, the police spokesperson stated that following a cult rivalry fight in Osogbo on Sunday between suspected Eiye and Aiye cult confraternity members, some of the cult members had been arrested and would be prosecuted soon.

Opalola added that intensive manhunt was, however, ongoing to ensure every member of the groups was arrested.

In another development, the police command said it had secured the release of the traveller kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday on Ife-Ilesha-Osu highway in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun State.

Opalola said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, mounted aggressive pressures on the kidnappers which eventually led to the release of the victim at about 10pm on Sunday without any ransom paid.

She said the rescued victim was receiving treatment in a hospital, adding that the rescued victim was the only one kidnapped by gunmen as against three persons reported.

She enjoined newsmen and other social media users to do proper investigation before publishing to avoid misleading stories.

