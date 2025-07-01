Police arraign woman for allegedly stabbing man with knife

One Yetunde Shokoya, who allegedly stabbed a man with a knife, on Tuesday, was arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

Shokoya, whose address was not provided, is standing trial for assault occasioning harm, malicious damage and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, DSP Sunday Fatola told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 25, at 2:30 p.m., at Oke-Ado area, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted one Ismail Kasali by stabbing him with a knife on the head.

Fatola said that the defendant also damaged Kasali’s phone and stole N14,800 cash.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 355, 451 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Sophie Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N350,000 and with one surety in like sum.

She subsequently adjourned the case until September 23, for hearing.

