Police arraign woman for alleged theft from passerby

The Police on Wednesday, arraigned a 48-year-old unemployed woman, Ada Oyigocho, at a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a passerby’s property worth N168, 000.

Oyigocho, of no fixed address, is standing trial on three counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, intimidation and theft referred against her by the police.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, said that on June 15 at about 9:50 p.m, the complainant, Martha Musa of Piwoyi, Airport road, Abuja, reported the matter at Garki police station.

Nwafoaku alleged that, on the said date at about 7:00 p.m, the defendant and an accomplice now at large conspired and attacked the complainant while she waited under the bridge at Area 1.

He said that the defendant and her accomplice threatened and frightened the complainant, after which they craftily snatched her hand bag and mobile phone valued N168, 000.

Nwafoaku said, both women ran away but Oyigocho was eventually arrested by the police.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 397 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until July 26, for hearing.