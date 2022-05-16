Police arraign woman, 22, for allegedly stealing N380,000

The police on Monday arraigned a 22-year old woman, Barakat Jimoh, in an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State for allegedly stealing N380,000.

Jimoh, of no fixed address, is facing one count of stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Aminu Isaac, told the court that the accused person committed the offence at about 12.20 p.m. at No. 10, Mowo Kekere Junction, Ijede area in Ikorodu.

Isaac said the accused person stole the money, property of one Ibikunle Tobi and converted it to her personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years jail term, if found guilty.

The Magistrate, G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 26 for mention.