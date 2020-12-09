The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 20-year-old woman, Adelanke Tiwalope, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault and stealing.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on two counts of assault and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant and three others, now at large, committed the offence on December 7 around 9 am at Erinfun Quarters, Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant and three others assaulted one Adejayan Ayomide by beating her and inflicting injuries on her body.

Akinwale further stated that the defendant stole an I-phone XR handset, valued at N250,000 and four wigs, shoes, bags and clothes, all valued N110,000.

He said that she also stole N40,000 cash and two ATM cards, belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 252 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

Her counsel, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant her bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Lanre Owoleso, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N150,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Owoleso ruled that one of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 7.

He adjourned the case till December 22, for hearing.