Two women, Adeoba Blessing, 24 and Folowosele Sade, 29, were, on Monday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of N48,000.

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing one count of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometimes in August, at about 2:00 pm. at Basiri area of Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendants stole the sum of N24,000, belonging to one Mojisola Adesoye and another N24,000, belonging to one Olajumoke Isah.

Leramo said that the offence contravened Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

While the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, their counsel, Luke Mbam, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, in his ruling, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety each in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 13, for hearing.