The Police on Thursday arraigned two women, Clara Whyte, 49, and Sarah Ogbemudia, 46, at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding one Humphrey Anumudu of N205million.

They are facing four counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences, stealing and issuance of dud cheques.

The offences contravene sections 411, 321, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that contravention of Section 314 is punishable by 15 years imprisonment for obtaining by false pretences, while Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

Police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Molo, told the court that the defendants took the money from Anumudu on June 22, 2018 at No. 812b Abayode Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The accused, he said, took the money with a promise to use same to buy treasury bills for Anumudu, but they failed to do so.

He said the accused instead converted the money to personal use and upon demand for a refund, they issued 17 dud cheques to Anumudu.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10million each with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 2 for mention.