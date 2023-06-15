Police arraign two unemployed men for stealing sim card, N290,000

The police Thursday arraigned two unemployed men, Philemon Reuben and Segun Saanu, in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a sim card and the sum of N290,000.

The Police charged Reuben, 19 and Saanu, 25, all of Kpaduma village Asokoro, Abuja, with joint act and theft.

However, the two men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Olanrewaju Osho, had earlier told the court that Reuben and Saanu criminally conspired and stole the complainant’s sim card and also stole N290,000 from the sim card owner’s account at a phone charger’s shop.

Osho said that the complainant strongly suspected the two perpetrated the act “because they know his phone and

they also charge their phones at the same shop and this was not the first time they were stealing money from his account.”

He said that the suspects could not give satisfactory account of themselves during police investigation.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the Penal Code.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, admitted the suspects to bail in the sum of N30,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be chairmen of their communities or association, must be living within the court’s

jurisdiction and their addresses verified by court officers, and adjourned the case until June 21 for further hearing.