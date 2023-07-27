Police arraign two teenagers for allegedly inflicting axe cut on victim

828 828

Two teenagers, Habeeb Akande and Nasiru Tunde, were on Thursday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrate’s Court, Badagry, Lagos for allegedly attacking their victim with an axe.

Akande and Tunde, both 19 years old, are being charged with assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence at about 1:30 p.m. on July 18, at No. 42, Posukoh in Senior Boys Quarters, Badagry Town.

Okuoimose said that Akande and Tunde allegedly attacked one Olaiya Shefiu inside his mother’s home with an axe and inflicted injuries on him.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by disallowing a resident, Isah Dauda, from accessing his apartment in the victim’s house.

He told the court the defendants allegedly resisted arrest by pouring water on the police officers that came to arrest them.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 173 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Also Read:

The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said that one of the sureties must be biologically related to each of the defendants, and they must also provide evidence of one-year tax clearance to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Aug.17, for mention.