Police arraign two teenagers for alleged housebreaking, electrical wire theft

The Police on Tuesday arraigned two teenagers in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly breaking into an apartment and stealing electrical wires worth N120,000.

The defendants: Goodwin Lucky, 18, and Matthew Sunday, 17, who reside at Kurudu, Abuja, are facing five counts of joint acts, criminal trespass, housebreaking, mischief and theft.

They, however, denied the allegations levelled against them.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Makanju Bola, of Kpeyegyi village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Jikwoyi Police Station, on Aug. 8.

“The complainant alleged that on same date, the defendants broke into her uncompleted house through the ceiling, vandalised and stole her electrical wires, valued at N120,000.

“However, it was revealed during police investigation that the defendants were arrested inside the said house with some electrical wires in their possession,” he said.

The offence, he said, was contrary to and punishable under sections 79, 348, 327 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Isa Anas, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000 and one surety each in like sum.

Anas adjourned the case until Sept. 17, for hearing.