The police in Osun on Monday arraigned two persons, Tahibat Iyiola, 60, and Dauda Hammed, 22, before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court for alleged malicious damage.

The duo had pleaded not guilty to two counts bordering on malicious damage and conspiracy.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Olaiwola Rasak, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 13 at about 9:00 a.m., at Balogun Street, Fiwasayo Area, Osogbo.

Rasak said both defendants damaged an aluminium window which costs about N180,000 owned by one Adebayo Toyin for unjustifiable reasons before they were tracked and later arrested .

He said the offence contravened Sections 351 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Tunde Ayodele, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, A.A. Adeyewa, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyewa said the sureties must be close relatives to the defendants and must also possess tax payments and affidavit of means with three passport-sized photographs each.

The case was adjourned to December 10 for mention.