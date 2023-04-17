Police arraign two over alleged N508,000 fraud

Two persons, Alice Tojare, 26, and Adebisi Seyi, 30, were on Monday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly defrauding a man of N508,000.

The Police charged the defendants, whose addresses were not provided, with conspiracy and fraud.

The Police prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 8 at about 10, 00 a.m. at Iju area, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendants defrauded Ezike Samuel by doing a fake money transfer after buying goods worth N508,000 from the complainant.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the court until June 22 for further hearing.