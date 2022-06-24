Police arraign two over alleged membership of cult group

The police on Thursday arraigned two men: Oreoluwa Abiola, 32, and Tunde Olalekan, 39, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly belonging to a cult group.

The duo, whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, belonging to unlawful society and assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on May 29, 2022 at about 8:30am at Kuola, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants belonged to a secret society known as “Aiye confraternity”.

He said the defendants also allegedly assaulted one Fatai Atere by beating him up.

He said the offences contravened sections 516, 64(a) and 351 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, S. A. Adesina, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Adesina adjourned the case until August 11 for hearing.