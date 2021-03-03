The police on Wednesday arraigned two minors and 10 men in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for alleged gang fight and breach of peace.

The police charged two minors, Damilare Ayandokun, 25; Atoloye Abiodun, 24; Olumide Segun, 26; Job Semande, 26; Ebenezer Femi,25; Sunday Seun,19 and Ayeni Joshua,18; Olorunwa Okeowo,20; Fadare Johnson,25, and Sunday Okechukwu,19 with breach of peace and conspiracy.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb.12, at about 6.20 p.m.at Shoprite, Toll-Gate, Ota.

Mustapha said that the defendants engaged in a gang fight and constituted a nuisance to the people inside the Shoprite mall.

The prosecutor said that offence contravened the provisions of sections 249(D) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O.L.Oke admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum.

Oke ordered that all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 8 for further hearing.