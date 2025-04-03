Police arraign two men over alleged unlawful possession of human head, parts

The police on Thursday, arraigned two men before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for alleged unlawful possession of a human head and other body parts of a female corpse.

The defendants, Ridwan Bello, 42, a.k.a `Asalailu’ of Odo-Aba Street, and Fatai Adeleke, 70, of an unknown address, are facing four counts of conspiracy, possession of a human head, interference with the dead, and breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendants, along with others at large, conspired to commit the offences.She alleged that on March 18, at about 3:00 a.m., at Odo-Aba Street, Muslim Area, Ibadan, Bello was found in possession of a human head and other dismembered body parts, believed to be those of late Adebimpe Akinbo.

“A female human head, severed limbs, dried bones, and other remains stored in bags and a paint bucket were allegedly recovered from Bello’s house,” Adedosu told the court.She alleged that Bello exhumed Akinbo’s body from Saint Andrews Anglican Church Cemetery in Awa-Ijebu, Ogun State, for ritual purposes.

Adedosu told the court that Adeleke knowingly bought the human parts from Bello for the same purpose.The prosecutor said the defendants allegedly indecently interfered with and desecrated the body of the deceased by exhuming and dismembering it.

She added that their actions disrupted public peace and violated Sections 242 (1)(b), 249 (d), 329A, and 516 of the Oyo State Criminal Code Laws, 2000.Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.T. Oyediji, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.She then adjourned the case until May 8 for further hearing.

