Police arraign two men over alleged theft of goods worth N4.7m

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned two men in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing goods valued at N4.7 million from a shop.

The defendants: Yusuf Kuye, 18; and Saheed Musa, 23, with no address, are facing a two-count charge of breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on January 12, at about 10am at Block 9, Trade Fair Complex area of Lagos.

Adeosun said that the defendants unlawfully entered the shop of the complainant, Sunday Emendu, and stole 18 cartoons of Kiss Beauty Compact worth N3,816,000 and seven cartoons of 24k Fitme Powder valued at N910,000.

He said: “The total amount of goods stolen is N4,726,000.

“They were later caught by the police and charged to court.”

Adeosun said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 309 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until March 1 for mention.