The police on Friday arraigned two men for allegedly stealing an iPhone 6, three iPhone 7 and a Nokia phone, value yet unknown, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The police charged Abiodun Odusanmi, 35, and Olumide Olayemi (age not stated) with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with other persons at large on August 13, 2020 at 11:45am at 44, Amoke Alasela, Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Eruada said the defendants stole the phones belonging to the complainants: Bola Ogunkunle, Kehinde Akingbaso and Daniel Adegunloye

“The defendants stole the phones from where they were kept,” the prosecutor said.

Eruada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, T.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000, each with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until March 31 for further hearing.