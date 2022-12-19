Police arraign two men accused of kidnapping, receiving N20m ransom

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Monday ordered the remand of two men accused of kidnapping two people and collecting N20 million ransom.

The accused are Abolaji Abdulazeez, aka BJ and Adewale Abolarinwa, aka Oro.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take their plea due to lack of jurisdiction on the matter, ordered that they be remanded at the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town.

Idowu said the remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution.

He adjourned the matter till March 14, 2023, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that the accused and others still at large conspired on July 21, at about 8.00 am at Challenge area, Ibadan, and kidnapped one Patience Okafor.

“Okafor spent 10 days in their captivity; after the defendants collected N15 million from her brother before releasing her.

“On Aug. 28, at about 5.00 pm at the overhead bridge close to Lead City University, along Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, Ibadan, while armed, they unlawfully kidnapped one Ganiyat Atitebi.

“The defendants collected N5 million from her relatives before releasing her after eight days in their custody,” the prosecutor told the court.

Oluwadare said the offence contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000, and Section 4 (2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016.





