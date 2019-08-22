The police on Thursday arraigned two women, who allegedly stole and sold two babies , in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Warri, Delta.

The police charged Rose Illogbo and Rosemary Johnson with two counts of conspiracy to falsify and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Blessing Chukwuyem, told the court the women committed the offence on December 5, 2018 at Agbor and Ughelli Magisterial District of Delta.

Chukwuyem alleged that the defendants operated an illegal orphanage in Ughelli and Agbor.

She alleged that they stole and sold a three-year-old baby for N850,000 to a buyer.

The prosecution counsel also alleged that the defendants stole and sold another baby, for an undisclosed amount.

The offence, she said, is punishable under sections 516 and Section 371 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap C21, Vol. 1, Laws of the Delta, Nigeria 2006.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Olubunmi Oshevire admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum who must be civil servants or have landed properties within the Warri Magisterial districts.

Oshevire adjourned the matter until September 18 for hearing.