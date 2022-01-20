Police arraign two for allegedly stealing motorcycle worth N370,000

The Police on Thursday arraigned two men: Hammed Lukuman and Isiaka Adesina, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N370,000.

Lukuman, 29, and Adesina, 25, who pleaded not guilty, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Inspector Femi Omilana, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on January 16, 2020 at about 4pm at NWI/120 Araromi Street, Oke Padi, Ibadan.

Omilana said the duo conspired and stole one Bajaj motorcycle with Reg. No. NRK 409 QW belonging to Olawale Idoko, where it was parked.

He said the offences contravened sections 516 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Iyabo Giwa-Babalola, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned until March 7 for hearing.