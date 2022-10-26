Police arraign two for allegedly stealing car worth N35m

The police on Wednesday arraigned two men: Frank Emmanuel, 20, and Sheriff Oladokun, 25, in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stealing a Mercedes Benz (E300) car worth N35million.

The suspects whose residential addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on Aug.6, at 10.00 a.m., at Ido area of Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendants stole the car belonging to one Quadri Oguntoye.

According to him, the defendants also allegedly stole N1.1million cash belonging to Oguntoye.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, O. A. Akande, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for hearing.