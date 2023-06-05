Police arraign two for alleged breach of peace

Two men, Wale Fatai, 32 and Oyemomilara Deji, 25, were on Monday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for alleged breach of peace, conspiracy and threat to life.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are facing three counts.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, E.O .Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large, committed the offences on March 23 at about 10:30 p.m. at Aparadiga area, Itele-Awori, Ota.

Adaraloye told the court that the defendants, with their accomplices, conspired to conduct themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by constituting nuisance in the community.

He said that they also threatened the life of the Chairman, Olaoluwa Community Development Area (CDA), Nurudeen by threatening to kill him.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned to the case until June 26 for further hearing.