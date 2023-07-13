Police arraign two company drivers over alleged theft of N10m paper reels

828 828

The police on Thursday arraigned two company drivers in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged stealing of 18 rolls of paper reels valued at N10 million.

The two suspects, Paul Izehi (35) of 197 Old Abeokuta Road, Agege and Akpan Aniema (58) of Shasha area, Lagos, are charged with conspiracy and stealing from the organisation’s warehouse.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on June 2 at 14, Sapala Street, Ogba, Lagos.

Akeem said it was discovered that 18 rolls of paper reels valued at N10 million were missing, and that only the two suspects have access to the warehouse.

He added that when the two were questioned, they could not provide an answer as to how the 18 rolls of paper reels got missing.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the two men pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Aug. 7 for mention.