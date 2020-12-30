A 47-year-old businessman, Segun Isaac, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly failing to produce a suspect he stood surety for, in a fraud case.

The police charged Isaac, who resides in Agege, Lagos, with conspiracy, disobeying lawful order and perversion of justice.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Olasukanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 24 at the Area ‘P’ Command Headquarters, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said the defendant conspired with another to obstruct, prevent and pervert the course of justice .

Adejumola said the defendant stood as surety for a trader, Dele Alabi, who was arrested for defrauding Audu Itopa of N1 million.

He said the police released Alabi to the defendant, who promised to produce him whenever the police needed him.

The prosecution said the defendant failed to produce Alabi.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 123 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 97 prescribes seven years’ jail term for obstructing justice, while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate O.A. Odubayo admitted him to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until January 11, 2021 for further hearing.