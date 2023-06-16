Police arraign six men for felony, stealing, malicious damage

The police Friday arraigned six men before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged felony, malicious damage and stealing of different clothes valued at N1, 200,000.

The defendants are: Adeshibi Adeboye, 21; Thomas Yusuf, 20; Johnson Okougha, 22; Kamorudeen Abdullah, 24; Miracle Ugonna, 24; Kelvin Samuel, 26 and Edwin Ogah, 27, of no fixed residential addresses.

The six are facing a three-count charge of felony, damage and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 8, at Shop 10, Garri Factory Road, Ilogbo-Eremi, Badagry area of Lagos.

Uko added that the defendants allegedly broke into the premises of one Nkechi Ajuazim, the complainant with the intent to commit a felony.

“The defendants damaged the burglary at the entrance of the shop of the complainant valued at N500, 000.

“They stole 40 pieces of high target wrapper, 20 pieces of Halandis wrapper, 20 pieces of George lace, 100 pieces of Senator Materials, five pieces of Aso-Oke chiffon materials and 20 pieces of Ankara materials.

“The total value of the clothes stolen is N1,200,000 only.

“The offences contravened Sections 307, 339 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015,” he said.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said one of the sureties must be gainfully employed in a reputable organisation based in Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until July 26, for mention.