Police arraign six for allegedly stealing N7m scrap iron

The police in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday arraigned six persons for allegedly stealing N7 million scrap iron.

The defendants are Uzairu Mohammed, 21; Abdulkareem Mustapha, 19; Mohammed Ismail, 48; Abdullahi Muhammed, 25; Abubakar Sanni, 18 and Ibrahim Tairu, 25.

They are facing a one-count charge of stealing before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Nov. 27 at Inisa Street, Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade said that the defendants stole the scrap iron belonging to the complainant, Gospel Tobias.

He said that the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Ekiti State, 2012.

Okunade asked for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and to assemble witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Defence Counsel, Emmanuel Folayan, urged the court to grant his clients bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Abdulhamid adjourned the case to Jan.13, 2022 for mention.