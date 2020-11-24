A 63-year-old woman, Adenike Adebayo, appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday on two counts of defrauding and stealing N2.1 million from one Olubisi Adedokun.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that Adenike committed the offence in June when she collected the money from Adedokun on the pretext that she would supply the latter with some imported wearing apparels.

Having collected the money, the accused did not keep to the promise, the prosecutor said.

“The defendant collected the money on the understanding that her son, who resides in Dubai, would ship the wearing apparels to Nigeria.

“She, however, converted the money to her personal use,’’ Adegboye said.

Adenike, who resides at Jericho G.R.A, Ibadan, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, granted her bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Idowu adjourned the case to February10, 2021 for mention.