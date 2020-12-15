Seven men were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of cannabis popularly known as Indian hemp.

The defendants; Azubuike Emmanuel, 35; Oluwafemi Samson, 23; Okondo Olasunkanmi, 27; Bello Femi, 22; Nnamdi Ugwu, 34; Awoseemo Sesan, 32 and Agboju Isiaka, 24.

They are facing one count of being in possession of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Insp Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 13 at about 1.05 p.m. at Easy Life Brothel in Ikere-Ekiti.

The prosecutor alleged that one of the defendants, Olasunkanmi, damaged a police handcuff in the process of his attempt to resist arrest.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act 1966 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Abiola Gboyega stands as counsel for the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 7th defendants while Olawumi Olowolafe appears for the 2nd defendant.

Similarly, Chris Omokhafe is the counsel for the 5th and 6th defendants.

All the counsel urged the court to grant their clients bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until January 26 for hearing.