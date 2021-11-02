Police arraign septuagenarian over alleged N295,000 fraud

A 73-year-old man, Jonathan Oladokun, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court, Osun, over alleged N295,000 fraud.

Oladokun, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of fraud and theft against him.

The Prosecutor, Rasaq Olayinka, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 21 at No 41 , along Ibokun Road, Osogbo.

Olayinka said the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N295,000 to his personal use after failing to renovate an apartment owned by one Kasali Gbadamasi.

“The defendant refused to renovate the family house of the complainant after he had been paid for a long time.

“He refused to repay the money and that was why the police brought him to the court,” he said.

Olayinka said the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol. I 1 Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Najite Okobie, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Olubukola Ajanaku, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in the like sum.

Ajanaku said the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments and passport sized photograph attached with an affidavit of means.

She said the surety must be a blood relative of the defendant and address verified by the police with a valid identification number.