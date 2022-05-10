Police arraign security guard, 32, for alleged theft of office television

A 32-year-old man, Joseph Saluma, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged burglary and stealing of an office television valued at N200,000.

The accused, a security guard at Chill City Drinks located at No. 9, Olatunji Street, Ojota, Lagos was charged with burglary and theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Bassey, told the court that the accused person committed the offence on April 30.

Bassey alleged that he broke into the office of Omowunmi Oguntula, the CEO of the company and stole a 40-inch plasma television valued N200,000.

He told the court that head of the security outfit, Adebolu Habib, had earlier called his employer on April 30 to inform her that the window of their offices located at the address was left open.

“He came on May 1st to see how he could secure the place and discover that a television set was already missing.

“He added that the accused was the one on duty at the time the television was discovered missing,” he said.

Bassey told the court that the offences contravened Sections 287, 309(2) and 411 of the Criminal law of Lagos, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, O. A Daodu, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties.

Daodu said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and also present evidence of two years’ tax payment to the state government.

She adjourned the case until June 8, for mention.