Police arraign salesmen for alleged N1m drug theft

Two salesmen on Wednesday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing one million Naira worth of supplemental drugs, from their employer.

Paul Bobby, 29, and Bobby Isikong, 48, are facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing, but they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendants committed the offences about 1.00 p.m. on April 4, at No. 19, Bode Ogunleye Close on Shobanire Estate, Surulere, Lagos State.

According to Momah, the defendants were employed by one Mr Chigozie Okufu to sell supplemental drugs, but they converted the proceeds of the sales to their personal use.

She told the court that the defendant stole 50 packets of Long Jack drugs and 50 packets of some other supplements with a total value of one million Naira.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 (7) prescribes seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 stipulates two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and Lagos State

Residents Registration Agency card.

She further directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until June 14 for mention.