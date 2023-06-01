Police arraign Qur’anic teacher for rape, fraud

Police in Lagos State arraigned a 42-year-old Qur’anic teacher, Suleiman Araromi, before an Ogudu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a lady and defrauding her of N536,000.

Araromi, who resides at Balogun Ilawe Street, Alapere, Lagos, is facing three counts of stealing, fraud and unlawful sexual intercourse with the lady.

Police prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendant committed the offences in February at Mile 12, Lagos.

Perezi said the defendant told the lady, who sold medicinal herbs to pay N536,000 to him so he could pray for her for her blessings to manifest.

He added that the defendant fraudulently obtained the N536,000 through his bank account in instalments paid by the lady.

Perezi said the Qur’anic teacher also had sexual intercourse with the lady without her consent.

He said the offences contravened Sections 260, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

Araromi pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State stipulates life imprisonment for rape, while its Section 314 stipulates 15 years for fraud.

Presiding magistrate, M.O Tanimola, remanded Araromi in a correctional facility pending advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter.

Tanimola adjourned the case till June 26 for mention.