Police arraign phone repairer for alleged assault on client

The Police in Abuja on Thursday arraigned a 28-year-old phone repairer, Emeka Shedrack, who allegedly assaulted and intimidated his client.

The police charged Shedrack, who resides at Mashafa Mpape, Abuja, with assault and criminal intimidation.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before a Kado Grade I Area Court.

The prosecutor, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Charles Uzodinma of Jose Martins Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja, reported the case at Wuse Divisional Police Headquarters.

Nwafoaku said that sometime in December 2022, the complainant gave his Infinix Pro Max phone worth N280, 000 to the defendant to repair.

He said that the defendant requested for N54, 700 as workmanship, and the complainant deposited N40, 000.

The prosecutor said that, when the complainant discovered that Shedrack could not repair the phone or return it for a long time, he went to his shop at Wuse Market.

He said that the defendant harassed the complainant, beat him up, pushed him out of his shop and threatened to deal with him.

Nwafoaku said that during police investigation, the phone was recovered from the defendant.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 265 and 397 of the Penal Code, Law.

The judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Wakili adjourned the case until July 10 for hearing.