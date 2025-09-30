Police arraign NURTW leader for alleged murder of dispatch rider

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Shamusideen Oladiti, popularly known as Shameleon, before the Ebute-Meta Magistrate Court in Yaba over the alleged murder of a dispatch rider.

The 55-year-old was brought before the court on a three-count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, and grievous harm.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred on August 27 and September 17, 2025, within the Lagos Island Magisterial District.

The prosecution alleged that Oladiti, alongside others at large, unlawfully beat two men, Imam Ramon and Omale Samuel, with fist blows, causing serious injuries.

Ramon was rushed to the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina, where he later died.

The offences, the court heard, contravene Sections 223, 411, and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

It was gathered that the altercation began when the victim was accused of scratching Oladiti’s vehicle along Tapa Street, Lagos Island.

Eyewitnesses told police investigators that the rider was repeatedly struck with a helmet and fists by Oladiti and his associates.

He eventually collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to the injuries.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate ordered his remand pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).