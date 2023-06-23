Police arraign minors for allegedly killing exotic bird worth N1m

Three minors were on Friday docked in an Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly killing a peacock.

The three defendants, whose addresses were not disclosed, were charged with malicious damage by the police.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 11 in Usi-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendants killed the peacock worth N1 million belonging to one Agbetuyi with intent to steal it.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 421 and 306 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the defendants, Eric Omotoso, urged the court to grant them bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, admitted them to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Awosika adjourned the case until July 17 for hearing.

—