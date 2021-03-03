The police on Wednesday arraigned a minor and three others for allegedly stealing an iPhone 7plus worth N130,000 in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The police charged Yusuf Alaka, 41; a 13-year-old girl, Mercy Edwin, 25; and Moturayo Ojikutu, 20, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on December 19, 2020 at 9am at 10, Arikewuyo Street, Onipanu, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Eruada said the defendants stole the iPhone 7plus, worth N130,000, belonging to the complainant, Sani Sheu.

“The defendants entered the apartment of the complainant and stole the phone from where it was kept,” the prosecutor said.

Eruada said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence.

Chief Magistrate T.O. Tanimola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N80,000, each with one surety each in like sum.

Tanimola adjourned the case until March 30 for further hearing.