The Police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 28-year-old man, Oluwasuyi Olakunle, for allegedly videoing customers in a banking hall in Ado-Ekiti.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is standing trial for breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 29, 2020, about 3.00 p.m. at a bank in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by using his handset to photograph and video customers in the banking hall.

He said the offence contravened Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor pleaded for adjournment to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Olarewaju Oluwasola, urged the court to grant him bail and promised that his client would not jump bail but provide reliable surety.

The Chief Magistrate, Lanre Owoleso, granted N100,000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Owoleso said one of the sureties must produce evidence of tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case till January 19 for hearing.