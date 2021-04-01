The Police on Thursday, arraigned a 39-year-old man, Ominu Temitope, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud and conversion of fund.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on two counts of fraud and conversion of fund.

The prosecutor, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October 2020 in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the staff of Multi Pro-Enterprises Limited, Ado-Ekiti, did obtain with pretext, the sum of N2, 349, 391 from Ariyo Idowu, the Manager of the enterprise.

He also alleged that the defendant converted the money, property of the enterprise, to his own.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 419, 383 and 390(6) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel for the defendant, Busuyi Ayorinde, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 1 for hearing.