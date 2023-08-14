Police arraign man for tricycle battery theft

The police in Ekiti have arraigned a 26-year-old man, Sunday Adesina, in Ado-Ekiti for alleged stealing of a tricycle battery.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

He appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 11 about 11:50 p.m. on Omi-Olori Street in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole a tricycle battery worth N22,000 from one Ajayi Olaniyi.

Leramo said that the offence contravened Section 295 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble witnesses.

The Chief Magistrate, Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N25,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 17 for hearing.