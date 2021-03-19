A 22-year-old man, Lekan Oluwasegun, was on Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Oluwasegun, whose residential address is unknown, is charged with conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the police prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, the defendant was allegedly in possession of five live unexpended cartridges of which he could not give a satisfactory account.

Eruada told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on January 24 at about 2:30am in Mushin, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chief Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The alleged offences violate Sections 51 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until April 2 for mention.