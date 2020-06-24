The Police in Kebbi State on Wednesday arraigned one Saminu Gobir, 22, of ‘Yar Dole village, Argungu Local Government Area before a Birnin Kebbi Magistrates’ Court for allegedly sodomising a minor.

Sergeant Muntari Mati, the police prosecutor, told the court that Gobir committed the offence at Yar Dole village some time in May 2020.

Mati said the accused allegedly deceived the boy and “took undue advantage of the victim’s innocence to perpetrate the act.”

He said the offence is contrary to the provisions of section 284 of the Penal Code of Kebbi State.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Aminu Sa’idu-Diri, ordered that the accused be remanded in police custody in Birnin Kebbi and adjourned the case to July 2 for further mention.