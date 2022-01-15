Police arraign man for allegedly sleeping in front of shop without genuine reason

The Osun State Police Command on Friday arraigned one Olajire Segun, 29, who allegedly slept in front of a shop without a genuine reason.

The defendant appeared before an Ile-Ife, Osun State Magistrates’ Court on a charge of breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 13, 2022 at 1:38am at Moore Area of Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi alleged that the defendant intended to commit a crime when he slept in front of a shop without any satisfactory reason.

According to him, the offence contravenes Sections 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until January 22 for mention.