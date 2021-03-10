The police on Wednesday dragged a 38-year-old man, Tiamiyu Sikiru, before a Magistrates’ Court in Ejigbo, Lagos for allegedly defrauding a cow seller of N775,000.

The police charged Sikiru, whose residential address was not given, with fraud.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at No. 238, Egbeda, Idimu, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant obtained three cows worth N775,000 from the complainant, Ifedayo Oniyide, Gratti Company, with intent to defraud him.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant fraudulently paid a deposit of N80,000 and the complainant to deliver the cows to him believing that the defendant would pay the balance.

He said the defendant failed to pay the balance and did not return the three cows.

Aigbokhan said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; which provides two years imprisonment as punishment for fraud.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate E.O. Ogunkanmi admitted Sikiru to bail in the sum of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.