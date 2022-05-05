Police arraign man for allegedly attacking man’s head with sharp object

The police in Osun on Thursday arraigned a 35-year-old man, Adebayo Wasiu in Ile-Ife for alleged cultism and for inflicting injuries on a man’s head with sharp object.

Wasiu, whose home address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, cultism, illegal possession of arm, damage to property, assault, breach of public peace and grievous bodily harm.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, 2022 about 12:00 a.m. at Sabo area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant allegedly conspired with others now at large, and paraded themselves as members of secret cult called: Alora Confraternity.

He alleged that the defendant and others disturbed the peace of Sabo area in Ile-Ife on the said date.

The prosecutor said that the defendant allegedly had in his possession a smart phone, which he could not give satisfactory account of how he acquired it.

Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant damaged the shop of one Femi Omodan and assaulted him by for inflicting injuries on his head with sharp object.

He alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill Omodan with an axe.

Osanyintuyi said that the offence contravened sections 62, 71, 86, 88, 249(d), 355, 430, 442 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges

The Defence Counsel, Sunday Unah, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms.

He promised that the defendant would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Ayeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni said the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction.

He said the address of the sureties must be verified by the prosecutor as well as produce their three years tax clearance certificate.

He adjourned the case until June 2 for hearing.