Police arraign man for allegedly assaulting another with broken bottle

The Police on Monday, arraigned one Abiodun Adewale, 40, before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for allegedly conspiring with others now at large to assault a man.

Adewale, whose address was not provided, was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and assault occasioning harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 28 between 9.00 pm and 6.00 am at Poro Agbaje Estate, Cele Ijede road, Ikorodu

Famuyiwa said the defendant allegedly assaulted one Tijani Yusuf by using a wooden plank and broken bottle to torture him, thereby causing harm.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 411 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, B. A. Sonuga, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sonuga added that the address of the defendant must be verified, and adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 411 prescribes two years imprisonment, while section 173 stipulates three years jail term if an accused is found guilty.