Police arraign man for alleged damage to car in Benue

The police on Monday docked one Promise Yusuf before a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged damage to a car worth N1.6 million.

The defendant is being tried for criminal breach of trust and mischief.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Rachael Mchiave told the court that the case was reported by the complainant, one Magdaline Agwa on June 28 at the police ‘A’ Division, Makurdi.

Mchiave said that Agwa of Landu Close, Off David Mark By-Pass, Makurdi, gave her car, marked BWR 755 SA to a Mechanic, one Isiaka Haruna for repairs on June 20, 2022.

She alleged that the mechanic drove the car on June 28, without permission from the complainant, to Rice Mill Street, Wadata, Makurdi.

Mchiave said that at Wadata, the defendant allegedly damaged the car when he found the mechanic discussing with the defendant’s lover, one Blessing Stephen.

The prosecutor alleged that Yusuf picked a big stick and damaged the front and rear windshield as well as other parts of the car, valued N1.6 million.

She told the court that, during a police investigation, Yusuf allegedly confessed to have committed the crime.

She said the offence contravened sections 313 and 329 of Benue State 2004 Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ikpambese said the surety must be a civil servant from grade level 7 and above.

She adjourned the case until August 9 for mention.