Police arraign man, 61, for alleged impersonation, assault

The police in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday arraigned a 61-year-old man, Francis Oladipupo, for allegedly impersonating a Police Officer.

Oladipupo, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of impersonation and assault.

He is standing trial before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 18 at about 4:20pm at Asin-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Adejare alleged that the defendant addressed himself as an officer serving in the Department of State Service.

He said the defendant assaulted one Inspector Ogboyi Emmanuel, who was on official duty.

Adejare said the offences contravened Sections 108 and 356(2) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Defence counsel, Toyin Oluwole, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Franca Olaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olaiya adjourned the case to January 20 for mention.