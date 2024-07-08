Police arraign man, 57, over alleged fraud

The Police in Lagos on Monday arraigned a 57-year-old man, Odion Matthew, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on two counts of fraud and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 12, 2022 at Car Wash bus stop on Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant obtained N120,000 from one Okafor Moses, the complainant, with intent to defraud him under the pretence of contribution.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to his own use by stealing.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, A.J. Aina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be gainfully employed.

Aina adjourned the case till July 22 for mention.

